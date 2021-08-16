Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPDKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

TPDKY opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.