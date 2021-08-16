Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

