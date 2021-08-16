Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

