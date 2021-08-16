TouchCon Reaches Market Cap of $308,965.69 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 53.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 146.6% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $308,965.69 and $43,090.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00332798 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001350 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.00982167 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

