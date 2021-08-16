Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £177.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

