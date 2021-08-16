Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $87.52 on Monday. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29.
About Toyota Industries
