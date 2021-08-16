TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 259.3% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF opened at $3.84 on Monday. TPCO has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00.

GRAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

