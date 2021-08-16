TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $511.00

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 508.15 ($6.64), with a volume of 65698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

