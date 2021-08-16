Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed Sells 6,521 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $490.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $68.06.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Transcat by 1,879.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.