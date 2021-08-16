Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 103,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,159 shares.The stock last traded at $37.72 and had previously closed at $37.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.