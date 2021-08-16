Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Update

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 95,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 426,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:TREB opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. Trebia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 223,030 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 8.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.