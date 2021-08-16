Trias (TRY) Price Hits $0.0003

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.25 or 0.00942066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00110875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

