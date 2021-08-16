Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $59,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after buying an additional 551,479 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 41.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,990 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.84.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.