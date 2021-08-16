Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $295,097,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Twilio by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,307,000 after buying an additional 552,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,961 shares of company stock valued at $63,659,714. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $18.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.50. The company had a trading volume of 93,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.66. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

