Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Twitter posted sales of $936.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.21. 388,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,473,484. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,328. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

