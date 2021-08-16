Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,578,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,181,037.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $64,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,116,498 shares in the company, valued at $37,862,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,575 shares of company stock worth $821,612. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $236,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at $161,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,082. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

