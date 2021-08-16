Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,072 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 2.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $52,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

