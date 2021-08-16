Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Tyson Foods by 47.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.