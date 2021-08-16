U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

