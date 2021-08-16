U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,324 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 64,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $704.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 3.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

