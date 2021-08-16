UBS Group Reiterates “€151.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.89 ($191.64).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

