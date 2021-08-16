Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $374.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,611,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

