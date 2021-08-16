Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 356 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,077,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.