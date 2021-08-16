Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.