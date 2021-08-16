Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 7,181 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Assurant by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $166.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.