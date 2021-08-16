Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

