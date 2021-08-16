Unigestion Holding SA Sells 12,261 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $171.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

