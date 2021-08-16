UniLend (UFT) Price Tops $1.24 on Major Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. UniLend has a market cap of $38.69 million and $4.03 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00016805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.55 or 0.00938069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00110369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047483 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

