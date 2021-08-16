Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 3.0% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,842. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

