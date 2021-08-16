UniMex Network Trading 2% Lower This Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $93,308.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00054040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00135326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00159779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,194.22 or 0.99895176 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.26 or 0.00921786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00676741 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,062,742 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

