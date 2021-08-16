United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $196.93. The company had a trading volume of 140,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

