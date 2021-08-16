United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Down 37.7% in July

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $5,126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 545,785 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 135.2% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 301,390 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

