UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 63,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $414.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,751. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $391.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

