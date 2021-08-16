USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 38,350 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

