USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $139.24 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.52 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,242 shares of company stock worth $47,966,671. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

