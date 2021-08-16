USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 2,934 Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKY opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.28.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 13,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $745,056.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

