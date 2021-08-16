USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HIMX stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.