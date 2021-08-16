USA Financial Portformulas Corp Reduces Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $135,442,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $40,384,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after buying an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $242.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.36 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

