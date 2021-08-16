USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 350 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $25,783,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

RCII opened at $63.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.