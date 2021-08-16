Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $7.21 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,471,000 after purchasing an additional 161,203 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.18. 12,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,235. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $175.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

