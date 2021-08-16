Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 419,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.68. 1,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $132.39 and a 1-year high of $178.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

