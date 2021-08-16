VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $27,708,000. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,129,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,300,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,190,000.

Shares of MOO stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,059. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

