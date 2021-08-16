Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.36. 93,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,429. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

