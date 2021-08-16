Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $88,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $50.86. 270,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

