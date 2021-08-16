Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 233.4% in July

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,400 shares, an increase of 233.4% from the July 15th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

VGLT stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

