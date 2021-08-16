Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 150,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,830. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

