Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VONV remained flat at $$71.59 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,066. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $71.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 161,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 241,693 shares during the period.

