Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.