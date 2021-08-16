Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Decreased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,917. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

