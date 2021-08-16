Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.15 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

