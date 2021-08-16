Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.15. The stock had a trading volume of 70,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,517. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.